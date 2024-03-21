BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

