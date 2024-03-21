Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BIG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

