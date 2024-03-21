Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

