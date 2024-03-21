BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $123.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

BioNTech stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.11. 733,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BioNTech by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

