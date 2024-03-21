BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $722.67 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $722.67 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,268.58 or 0.99858488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010497 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00156196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001976 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

