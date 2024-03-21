BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $724,519.83 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000914 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

