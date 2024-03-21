Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.99 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $618.59 or 0.00941297 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $27.45 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,455,363 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,452,319. The last known price of Bittensor is 651.26688909 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $24,746,540.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.