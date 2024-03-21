BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$85,250.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Payne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$85,250.00 ($56,085.53).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

