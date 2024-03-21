BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 669,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

