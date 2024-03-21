Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXMT. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

