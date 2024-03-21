Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 361,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 925,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

