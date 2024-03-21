Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 2.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.96. 100,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,298,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

