bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 0.7% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. 1,887,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,950,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,919 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,514,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

