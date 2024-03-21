BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$10.00 Price Target

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) received a C$10.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGY. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.03.

SGY traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$744.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.829932 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

