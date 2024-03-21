BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$13.00 Price Target

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$10.20. 946,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,981. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1399317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

