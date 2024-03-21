BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$330.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$321.00.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$3.16 on Thursday, reaching C$291.19. 60,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$301.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

