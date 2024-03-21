BNB Market Capitalization Tops $82.90 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $82.90 billion and $2.75 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $554.39 or 0.00849214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,646 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,766.13050807. The last known price of BNB is 543.29081271 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2113 active market(s) with $3,063,926,043.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

