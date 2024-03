Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($65,789.47).

Nicholas (Nick) Jorss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 4,000,000 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$268,000.00 ($176,315.79).

Bowen Coking Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Bowen Coking Coal Company Profile

Bowen Coking Coal Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as the Hillalong and Burton Lenton Coking Coal Project in the northern Bowen Basin.

