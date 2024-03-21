Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$375.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$321.00.

TSE:BYD traded up C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$291.19. 60,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$201.73 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

