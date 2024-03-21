Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$340.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$290.00 to C$340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$321.00.

BYD traded up C$3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$291.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$301.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$270.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

