Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

