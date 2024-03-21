Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $394.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

