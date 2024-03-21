Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,384.99 and last traded at $1,376.44. Approximately 2,471,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,048,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,276.00.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

