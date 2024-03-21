Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $87.25

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

