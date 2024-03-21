Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $39.50

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

