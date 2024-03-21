Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$4.06

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG opened at C$4.15 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1332263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.