Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $53.62

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.18.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

