Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$181.00

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 25,588 shares worth $5,041,403. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$212.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$192.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.35. TFI International has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$212.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

