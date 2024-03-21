Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $7.95

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Citigroup cut their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $49,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

