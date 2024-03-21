Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 285,143 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

