Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.96

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 166251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,987,225 shares of company stock worth $22,241,373. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,458,000 after buying an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.