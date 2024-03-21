Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,396 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $14.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $782.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

