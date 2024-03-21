Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,336 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.47% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 218.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 433,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,593. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

