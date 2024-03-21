Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 7,086 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 618,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.