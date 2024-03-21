Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

