Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $774.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

