Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $260.70.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

