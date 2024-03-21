Brookstone Capital Management Invests $7.75 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS:BDEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

