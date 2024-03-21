Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.