Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,825 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.68% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 38,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

