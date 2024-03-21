Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,955 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

