Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,359 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

