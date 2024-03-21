Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 945,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,063. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

