Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,376 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,724,000. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 437,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,115. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.