Bryan Wahl Sells 4,436 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.40.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on TARS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.