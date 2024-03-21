Bryan Wahl Sells 4,436 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

