Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $311.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Design Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $320.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
