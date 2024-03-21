Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Trading Up 1.2 %

CAL stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

