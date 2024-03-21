Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Trading Up 1.2 %

CAL stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caleres by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

