Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 358,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $136.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

