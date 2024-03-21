Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 28.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 18,991,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 6,830,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canoo

Canoo Trading Up 27.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canoo by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.